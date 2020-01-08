The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:30 PM
Mount Nazareth
2755 Holme Ave.
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:30 PM
Mount Nazareth
2755 Holme Ave
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH RUSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH ANN (SR. M. RUTH RUSTER, CSFN) RUSTER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH ANN (SR. M. RUTH RUSTER, CSFN) RUSTER Notice
SR. M. RUTH RUSTER, CSFN
JUDITH ANN RUSTER
On January 6, 2020 at age 82. Survived by her cousins Rev. Benjamin Letz and Lois Westerhoff and their families and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, Jan. 10th at 3:30 P.M. at Mount Nazareth, 2755 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19152, followed by her Funeral Mass at 4:30 PM. Interment Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. M. Ruth's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth Development Office, 310 North River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
Download Now