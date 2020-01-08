|
SR. M. RUTH RUSTER, CSFN
JUDITH ANN RUSTER
On January 6, 2020 at age 82. Survived by her cousins Rev. Benjamin Letz and Lois Westerhoff and their families and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, Jan. 10th at 3:30 P.M. at Mount Nazareth, 2755 Holme Ave., Phila., PA 19152, followed by her Funeral Mass at 4:30 PM. Interment Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sr. M. Ruth's name to the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth Development Office, 310 North River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020