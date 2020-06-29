JUDITH (Resnick) FEINSTEIN
FEINSTEIN
JUDITH (nee Resnick)
June 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alan Feinstein. Loving mother of Ellen (Adam Engle) Feinstein and the late Steven Feinstein. Devoted sister of Elaine (Melvin) Sherman. Adoring grandmother of Seth Engle. She was born and lived in Philadelphia until 2015 when she relocated to Chicago. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Tuesday 1 P.M. precisely at Shalom Mem. Park, Huntington Valley, PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Steve Feinstein Memorial Fund for Jazz Radio c/o Temple University Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 827651, Phila., PA 19182.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
