Age 93, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, passed away on October 16, 2020. Born in Woodbury, NJ, she graduated from Woodbury High School and attended the University of Delaware. Married Peter W. Kaiser in 1947, who passed away in 1988. Subsequently married Charles Wellons who passed away in 1998. Active in her community, she was past President of the Wallingford Community Art Center and the Nether Providence Adult School. She was also a board member of the Philadelphia Women's Golf Association and the Pennsylvania State Women's Golf Association Board. She was a Christian and believed that Jesus died for her on the cross to pay for her sins. She is survived by two sons, Robert Murray Kaiser and Peter William Kaiser, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private graveside burial at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Philadelphia, PA. www.loganfuneralhomes.com