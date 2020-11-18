63 years old, of Cape May, NJ, peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Daughter of Elizabeth and the late Robert Huggins. Beloved and devoted wife of Howard C. Madden. Judy had many careers, excelled and was a trusted and loyal employee. She will be missed by many, remembered for her kindness to all she encountered throughout her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Nov. 20th) at 12:30 P.M. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May NJ. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's honor can be made to a charity of the donor's choice
