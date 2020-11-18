1/1
Judith L. (Huggins) Madden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
63 years old, of Cape May, NJ, peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020. Daughter of Elizabeth and the late Robert Huggins. Beloved and devoted wife of Howard C. Madden. Judy had many careers, excelled and was a trusted and loyal employee. She will be missed by many, remembered for her kindness to all she encountered throughout her life. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Nov. 20th) at 12:30 P.M. in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Cape May NJ. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum, Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy's honor can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. SPILKER F.H., Cape May, NJ spilkerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ 08204
(609) 884-3793
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spilker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 18, 2020
Howard, Maria and I are so sad to hear this news. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
John Cannon
November 18, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
November 18, 2020
Howard, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Judy. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. Please know that I am here for you should you need anything. You and Judy are in my thoughts and prayers.
Michael Netsky
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved