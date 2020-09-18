1/1
Judith Letitia (nee Tyree) Stinson
Of Williamston NJ, formerly of Phila., passed away on Monday Sept. 14, 2020 at the age of 80. Judy was the beloved wife of the late John Stinson. She was the loving sister of Horace Tyree Jr. (Son Ye), Barbara Tyree, and Warner Tyree (Alisia). Judy is survived by several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by extended family and many long time friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of Judy's Life. Services will be on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 with a Viewing from 10 A.M. to 12 Noon GIVNISH OF MARLTON, 398 East Main Street Marlton NJ 08053. Judy's Funeral Service will follow at 12 Noon. For Judy's Service, social distancing will be in effect and all visitors will be required to wear a facial covering. To share your fondest memories of Judy, please visit www.givnish.com.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Homes
SEP
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Givnish Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Givnish Funeral Homes
398 E Main St
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 452-5090
