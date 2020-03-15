|
Age 77 of Deerfield Beach, FL on March 11, 2020. Survived by her sister Gay Binswanger, former husband Jerry Angert, daughter Jill Kaplan (Barry), grandson Jared, and cousin Roberta Dzubow all of the Phila. area. Judith spent her career caring for others as a registered nurse. She was also past president of the Markham B Condo Assoc. located in Century Village East. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of devoted friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
