MOSKOWITZ
JUDITH
March 30, 2020 of Okatie, SC. Mother of Aaron (Stacie) Moskowitz and Jared (Lisa) Moskowitz. Grandmother of Martin Moskowitz. Companion of Jeffrey Fields. Sister of Ro Cobin and Sherry Halstead. Cryptside services will be private due to the corona virus. Relatives and friends are invited to join a ZOOM Shiva service on Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 P.M. Please go to mkorshalom.org to join the virtual shiva service.
