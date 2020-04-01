The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Shiva
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Please go to www.mkorshalom.org to join the virtual shiva service
Shiva
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Please go to www.mkorshalom.org to join the virtual shiva service
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH MOSKOWITZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH MOSKOWITZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH MOSKOWITZ Notice
MOSKOWITZ
JUDITH
March 30, 2020 of Okatie, SC. Mother of Aaron (Stacie) Moskowitz and Jared (Lisa) Moskowitz. Grandmother of Martin Moskowitz. Companion of Jeffrey Fields. Sister of Ro Cobin and Sherry Halstead. Cryptside services will be private due to the corona virus. Relatives and friends are invited to join a ZOOM Shiva service on Thursday and Saturday at 7:00 P.M. Please go to mkorshalom.org to join the virtual shiva service.

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now