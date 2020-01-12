|
CURCIO
JUDITH S. (nee Slack)
74, passed away on January 9, 2020. Wife of the late Anthony M., Sr. Mother of Maria Danette Schulte (John), Andrea M. Nagele (Paul), Christine M. Curcio and Anthony M., Jr. (Claudia). Grandmother of Ian, Nicholas, Olivia, Sophia and Anthony, III. Funeral Mass Friday 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima, 424 S. Main St., North Wales, PA 19454. Relatives and friends are invited to the Church Friday after 10:00 A.M. Int. Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Ste. 205 Lilburn, GA 30047 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020