TOMKINSBorn and raised in Philadelphia, died in Sarasota, FL on August 7, 2020. Judy grew up in Oxford Circle and spent her working life in Philadelphia where she taught literature at City College. She deeply loved the arts, was a published poet, enjoyed traveling, and lived in both Mexico and Denmark.Judy is survived by her sister, Elaine Segal, her nieces Amy Segal and Beth Segal and nephew Eric Segal. Contributions to go to: https:// www.alz.org/