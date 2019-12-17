Home

Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
(215) 672-0660
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road
Hatboro, PA 19040-2088
STOFEY
JULEANN M.
Age 58, of Philadelphia, died Dec. 15, 2019. She worked for Fox Chase Cancer Center as a Clinical Research Nutritionist, Nutrition Support Dietitian.
Survived by 2 sisters; Marylynn (Joseph) Windish and Ann Marie Stofey and nephew Ryan Windish.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thurs., Dec. 19th, after 10 A.M., in SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro PA, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Int. Sacred Heart Slovak Cem., Dallas PA. Memorials in Juleann's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

www.schneiderfuneralhome.net

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019
