STOFEY
JULEANN M.
Age 58, of Philadelphia, died Dec. 15, 2019. She worked for Fox Chase Cancer Center as a Clinical Research Nutritionist, Nutrition Support Dietitian.
Survived by 2 sisters; Marylynn (Joseph) Windish and Ann Marie Stofey and nephew Ryan Windish.
Relatives and friends will be received on Thurs., Dec. 19th, after 10 A.M., in SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro PA, followed by her Funeral Service at 11 A.M. Int. Sacred Heart Slovak Cem., Dallas PA. Memorials in Juleann's memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 17, 2019