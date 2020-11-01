October 31, 2020, of Langhorne, PA. Husband of Carol Einhorn (nee Feldman). Father of Josh Einhorn (Melissa Nemer), Aaron Einhorn (Lindsey) and Rachel Saks (Ari); brother of Mark Einhorn (z"l); grandfather of Samson, Ayla, Dylan, Brody, Jonah and Lilah. Relatives and friends are invited to a virtual Chapel Service on Monday at 11:00 A.M. and a virtual Graveside Service at 2:00 P.M. The family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Camp Ramah in the Poconos or to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia (or the community Jewish Federation of your preference). www.levinefuneral.com