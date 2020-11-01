1/
JULES EINHORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 31, 2020, of Langhorne, PA. Husband of Carol Einhorn (nee Feldman). Father of Josh Einhorn (Melissa Nemer), Aaron Einhorn (Lindsey) and Rachel Saks (Ari); brother of Mark Einhorn (z"l); grandfather of Samson, Ayla, Dylan, Brody, Jonah and Lilah. Relatives and friends are invited to a virtual Chapel Service on Monday at 11:00 A.M. and a virtual Graveside Service at 2:00 P.M. The family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be made to Camp Ramah in the Poconos or to the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia (or the community Jewish Federation of your preference). www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved