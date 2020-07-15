GOODISONDR. JULES
July 12, 2020. He died one week after his beloved wife, best friend and soulmate of 61 years, Marlene Goodison. Cherished father of Eric Goodison (Lisa Mazure), Lisa Goodison Faden (Roy); generous, loving and proud grandfather of Sara, Harris, Danielle and Matthew. Survived by his cousin Dr. Leonard Mitnick, who was like a brother, and countless friends he considered family.
Jules had an infectious smile and was kindhearted. He was caring, sincere and was an extraordinary listener. He treated people with warmth and respect and you felt uplifted by being in his company. He loved learning and took college classes through his 80s. He enjoyed reading, travel, playing pinochle with his lifelong childhood friends and most importantly treasured being with his family. He loved being a summer camp counselor and lifeguard in his youth, briefly taught history, worked in education sales; he had a 27-year career in educational testing and was the respected Director of NAEP at ETS. He will be missed beyond measure.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the ACLU, American Cancer Society
or any charity to help people in need. You can honor Jules by voting in November. The family plans to celebrate his life when conditions permit.
