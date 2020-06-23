JULES H. "BUD" CAPLAN
CAPLAN
JULES H. "BUD"
On June 21, 2020, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Stein) for almost 70 years. Loving father of Carl (Jill), David, Betsy (John), adored grandfather of Steven, Fred (Alexis), Lainie, Dan (Samara), Rob, Kevin, Jen (Frayne) and Jim; also survived by 3 loving great grandchildren. A well respected Jeweler, Dad had been on Jeweler's row in Philadelphia for his entire working life, creating a reputation with his customers and the other craftsmen that withstood the test of time. Private graveside services will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to Old York Road Temple-Beth Am, 917, Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
