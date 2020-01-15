|
BOYLE
JULIA (nee Zhuraw)
Of Radnor and formerly of Newark, DE, died on Jan. 12th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James J. E. Boyle and devoted mother of Julianne Hunter (James), Patrice Masri (Stephen) and Cynthia Filoon; also survived by 5 grandchildren, Jenny, James, Alex, Caroline and Frederick. The family will receive guests from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., on Sat., Jan. 18th, at St. Katharine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Rd., Wayne, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of US
