JULIA (Smith) ESPOSITO
ESPOSITO
JULIA (nee Smith)
Age 76, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jesse Esposito. Devoted mother of Donna (Freddie) Parisse and step-son the late John Esposito. Loving and cherished grand-mommy of Nicky and Joey. Dear sister of Jean Raucci and the late William (surviving wife Mary) Smith and Joseph Smith; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday morning 8:30 to 10 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
