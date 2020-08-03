ESPOSITOJULIA (nee Smith)
Age 76, July 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jesse Esposito. Devoted mother of Donna (Freddie) Parisse and step-son the late John Esposito. Loving and cherished grand-mommy of Nicky and Joey. Dear sister of Jean Raucci and the late William (surviving wife Mary) Smith and Joseph Smith; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and loving friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday morning 8:30 to 10 A.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.)
Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Interment Holy Cross Cem.
