1/
JULIA (nee PACINI) FULLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JULIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David K. Fuller. Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Bongiorno, Susan Bongiorno and Julia Ann (Jan Abramowicz) Carlone. Dear grandmother of Michael, Patricia and Christina Bongiorno and Nicholas and Matthew Carlone. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at St. Maron Church, 10th and Ellsworth Sts. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's memory to St. Maron Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., Phila., PA 19147 would be appreciated. www.deadyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St Maron Church
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St Maron Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John R. Deady Funeral Home, Inc. - Philadelphia
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John R. Deady Funeral Home, Inc. - Philadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Heartfelt Sympathies for your loss.
Terri Koway
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved