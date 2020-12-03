Dec. 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David K. Fuller. Loving mother of Michael (Patricia) Bongiorno, Susan Bongiorno and Julia Ann (Jan Abramowicz) Carlone. Dear grandmother of Michael, Patricia and Christina Bongiorno and Nicholas and Matthew Carlone. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 11 A.M. to 12 Noon at St. Maron Church, 10th and Ellsworth Sts. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Julia's memory to St. Maron Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., Phila., PA 19147 would be appreciated. www.deadyfuneralhome.com