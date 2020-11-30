1/1
JULIA PHILOMENA (nee DeSANTO) SHUDA
Age 86, on Nov. 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Gerald F. Shuda. Dear sister of Theresa Ricci, Russell DeSanto and the late Carmen, Jay and Thomas DeSanto and Rosemarie DeSanto Gilliano. Dear Godmother of Tina Gilliano; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday morning 9:30 to 10:15 A.M. at St. Richard Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment private. If so desired, the family request donations in Julia's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Topeka, KS 38105. Please share condolences www.gangemifuneralhome.net

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
