DEAR DAVID,ANITA, AND DAVID, YOUR MOM WILL ALWAYS HAVE A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART. SHE WAS ALWAYS VERY KIND TO MY CHILDREN. THEY ALWAYS HAD FUN WITH HER AND YOUR DAD. EVERYTIME I EAT A JELLY DOUGHNUT I WILL ALWAYS THINK OF HER. LOVE YOU CIOCIA AND WE ALL WILL MISS YOU. LOVE MIMI,MICHAEL,ALYSSA AND MATT

MAUREEN BEVILACQUA

Family