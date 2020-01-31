|
MITTMAN
JULIAN ROBERT
(20 months), born May 21, 2018, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2020. Beloved by his parents, Matthew and Joy Mittman and brother Gabriel Mittman, of Wayne, grand-parents Norman and Terri Mittman, of Lower Gwynedd, and Robert and Maria Holland, of West Chester, and many other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2 P.M. at St. Davids Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Davids Church, marked in memory of Julian Mittman.
