Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JULIAN MITTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIAN ROBERT MITTMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIAN ROBERT MITTMAN Notice
MITTMAN
JULIAN ROBERT


(20 months), born May 21, 2018, passed away unexpectedly on January 28, 2020. Beloved by his parents, Matthew and Joy Mittman and brother Gabriel Mittman, of Wayne, grand-parents Norman and Terri Mittman, of Lower Gwynedd, and Robert and Maria Holland, of West Chester, and many other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2 P.M. at St. Davids Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA 19087. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Davids Church, marked in memory of Julian Mittman.

STUARD F.H., Newtown Square
Family tradition for six generations

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -