Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JULIE MARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIE (Rosenzweig) MARKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JULIE (Rosenzweig) MARKS Notice
MARKS
JULIE (née Rosenzweig)


Died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on February 11, 2020. Julie was born on February 21, 1954. She grew up in Elkins Park and lived in Philadelphia, where she met her adoring husband Steve. Together at their home in Blue Bell, PA they raised two children, Aaron and Joanna. Julie recently retired after a long career as a social worker helping children and families in the adoption process. A lover of travel, music, books, and pottery, Julie lived life to the fullest. She is survived by Steve, Aaron, and Joanna, her brothers Mark and Mitchell, her sister-in-law Carolyn, many nephews and nieces, and dear friends too numerous to count.
A Service will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 11:30 A.M., Or Hadash Synagogue, 190 Camp Hill Road, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JULIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -