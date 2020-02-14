|
|
MARKS
JULIE (née Rosenzweig)
Died suddenly and unexpectedly of natural causes on February 11, 2020. Julie was born on February 21, 1954. She grew up in Elkins Park and lived in Philadelphia, where she met her adoring husband Steve. Together at their home in Blue Bell, PA they raised two children, Aaron and Joanna. Julie recently retired after a long career as a social worker helping children and families in the adoption process. A lover of travel, music, books, and pottery, Julie lived life to the fullest. She is survived by Steve, Aaron, and Joanna, her brothers Mark and Mitchell, her sister-in-law Carolyn, many nephews and nieces, and dear friends too numerous to count.
A Service will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 11:30 A.M., Or Hadash Synagogue, 190 Camp Hill Road, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020