on Nov. 11, 2020, age 94 yrs., of Lower Gwynedd, formerly of Avalon, NJ and Glenside, PA. She was born in Osceala Mills, PA and a graduate of Little Flower H.S. in North Phila. Beloved wife of the late Owen J., Jr. Loving mother of Owen J. III (Isolina), Catherine, Michael (Lastenia), Christopher (Ann) and the late Robert (survived by his wife Lucy). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Wife, mother, homemaker and wise counselor and listening ear to various generations in the family. Beloved innkeeper at the Avalon summer house. Hostess of countless Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners. Her children and grandchildren remember her as kind and gracious, always putting others first. A child of the Great Depression she was thrifty and never wasted. She never drew attention to herself. She was forgiving and God fearing. She taught by example, the "little way". A faithful servant to the end. Funeral Mass Fri., Nov. 20th, 11 AM, St. Alphonsus Church, 33 Conwell Dr., Maple Glen, PA 19002. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church Fri. after 10 AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Masks and social distancing will be required. www.mayfuneralhome.com