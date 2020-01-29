|
COSTELLO
JUNE ( nee Erato)
Jan. 27, 2020, age 69 years. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Michael (Lisa), Patrick (Heather), Shannon, Angelique and the late Francesca. Also survived by 3 brothers, 1 sister, 22 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Saturday 10-11:30 A.M. HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Religious Service 11:30 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020