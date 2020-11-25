Age 95, of Rydal, died on November 19, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Donald L. Felley. She is survived by her children, James (Sue) Felley, Douglas (Kaysee) Felley, Richard (Lydi) Felley, David (Lia) Felley and Mary Felley, and by her nine grandchildren. Memorial services will be arranged at a later date. Interment will be held privately in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Science History Institute, P.O. Box 826451, Phila., PA 19182-6451, The Franklin Institute, Development Department, 222 N. 20th St., Phila., PA 19103, the Rail-Trail Council of NEPA, 948 N. Main St, Union Dale, PA 18470 or a charity of the donor's choosing. www.helwegrowlandfh.com