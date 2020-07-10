KUEBLERJUNE M. (nee Stidham)
July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of William Kuebler, sister of Amos Stidham, Margaret Whitehouse, Jane Seitter (nee Whitehouse), William Whitehouse, Mary Whitehouse and the late Frank Stidham, Jon Whitehouse, Harry Whitehouse and Diane Stidham (nee Stehlik); also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, 11 A.M. at The Chapel of Peace at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006 followed by Service at 12 Noon. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
(JOSEPH A. QUINN INC.)