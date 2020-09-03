1/1
June Martha Wreen
age 75, loving


daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. It is with great sadness that we share the loss of June Wreen, August 28th, 2020. She is the daughter of Florence Overbeck and Barclay P. Elfreth of the famed historic street Elfreth's Alley, the oldest residential street in the United States, with a long history of dedication to Brotherly Love. June was a legendary teaching tennis professional in the Philadelphia area, with grace, patience, athleticism and love she instructed many students throughout the last 45 years. She is survived by her loving husband Paul Rollick, Ex-husband Edward Wreen, daughter and son in-law Dr. Ray and Michele Rodriguez of Key West, FL. Her grandchildren Holly and Amanda Staroba, Adan, Nora and Alex Rodriguez. Her sister of Kingston NY, Carol Ricken, and her nieces and nephew Jill Ricken, Amanda and Jon Simonetta. Her grand nephews and niece; Leo and Nadia Dela Rosa and Jackson Simonetta, and cousin Patricia Lamb. May her love of tennis and her philanthropic endeavors towards all animals live on in her spirit. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be announced in the Spring of 2021, at The Germantown Cricket Club. (Jacob F. Ruth)

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
