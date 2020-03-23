|
PROBINSKY
JUNE (nee Plough)
91, on March 19, 2020. Wife of the late Daniel Probinsky. Mother of Susan (Paul) Silverman. Mother-in-law of Janice Weinstein. Grandmother of Karen (Patrick) Wieland, Jonathan (Alison) Silverman, Lauren Probinsky, Jamie(Seth) Rappaport. Great-grandmother of Lukas and Trevor Wieland, Jordan Silverman, Sammi Murray, Jake and Brooke Rappaport. Donations may be made to Einstsein Hospice, 1300 Powell Street, Suite 100, Norristown, Pa 19401.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 23, 2020