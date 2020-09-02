JUNE SIMON

On Aug. 28, 2020, (nee Denton), age 84, formerly of Cherry Hill and Stratford, NJ. Beloved wife of the late, James Simon. Devoted mother of the late, Kathleen (Jack) Joyce, Terry (Francis) Simone, Linda (Donald) Miller and Donald Simon. Loving grandmother of Jay, Jenni, Katie, James, Dean, Jamee, Shannon and Andrew and the loving great grandmother of Jack, Kane, Mason and Leo. Also survived by several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Her viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, Haddon Township, NJ.Entombment private at Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America
