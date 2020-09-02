1/
JUNE SIMON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JUNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Aug. 28, 2020, (nee Denton), age 84, formerly of Cherry Hill and Stratford, NJ. Beloved wife of the late, James Simon. Devoted mother of the late, Kathleen (Jack) Joyce, Terry (Francis) Simone, Linda (Donald) Miller and Donald Simon. Loving grandmother of Jay, Jenni, Katie, James, Dean, Jamee, Shannon and Andrew and the loving great grandmother of Jack, Kane, Mason and Leo. Also survived by several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Her viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:00 - 10:30 A.M. at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. at St. Vincent Pallotti Church, Haddon Township, NJ.Entombment private at Locustwood Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved