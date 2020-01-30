|
|
DINTINO
COLONEL JUSTIN J.
On January 24, 2020 of Wash-ington Twp. Age 91. Beloved husband of Doris E. (nee Carey). Devoted father of Justin, Jr., Robert (Anne Marie), Dennis (Randolph Jordan), Joseph (Lamberto), and Eileen Covelli (the late Philip). Dear son of the late Joseph and Susie (nee DeStephano) Dintino. Loving grandfather of 6. Proud great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Joseph Dintino, Irene Surran and the late Rosemarie Gartner and Florence Kovacs (aka Holtz).
Family and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Saturday, 8:15 to 10:45 A.M., at THE EGIZI FUNERAL HOME, 119 Ganttown Road, Turnersville NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 A.M., at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Int. St. Joseph Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Justin's memory may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., P.O Box 475 Blackwood, NJ 08012.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at
www.egizifuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020