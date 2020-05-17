STEVENS

KAREN DEPEW

Passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in her Society Hill, Philadelphia home surrounded by her children Abigail Linnea (Stevens) Askew of Ardmore, PA and James Arthur Depew Stevens of Jenkintown, PA. She is survived by her children, her son in law Eric Askew and daughter in law Danielle Tersigni, grandchildren Skylar Stevens and Mackenzie Askew, and brother Robert Depew of Long Beach, California.

Born July 30, 1943 in Mount Union Pennsylvania, she was one of four children born to James Arthur Depew and Faye Linnea Depew. She graduated from Greater Greensburg High School in Lexington, KY, Wooster College in Ohio, and Simmons College in Boston where she received a master's degree in library science.

She began her professional career as a branch librarian with the Free Library of Philadelphia; she also served as the librarian with the Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Mount Airy, Philadelphia. She pursued advanced studies in archival science and received a yearlong National Archives and Record Administration fellow-ship with the Kansas State Historical Society. During her archival career, Karen was employed by the Academy of Natural Sciences of Phila-delphia, the University of Pennsylvania Archives and Records Center, and Independence National Historical Park where she oversaw the planning and construction of a 21st century archives in the 19th century Merchants Exchange Building.

She cared passionately about history and its preservation, assisting countless academic and other researchers from throughout the world.

In retirement she was a research investigator for a project Preserving Society Hill: Reconstructing the Urban Renewal of a Neighborhood which documents through oral histories, maps and photo-graphs the history of the post-World War II urban renewal of the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia. She volunteered extensively over her lifetime, with Old Pine Street Church, Old Pine Conservancy, Jefferson Hospital, Ronald Macdonald House, and the Interfaith Hospitality Network, among others. She demonstrated her love of reading, libraries and arts and culture with her voracious reading habit, her annual support of the Free Library Foundation and the Athenaeum, and her annual subscriptions to the Philadel-phia Orchestra and the Walnut Street Theater.

Donations in Karen's name can be made to Old Pine Conservancy, the Athenaeum, and the Wooster Fund at Wooster College.



