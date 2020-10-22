1/1
KARIN S. "KIT" REATH
Age 86, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020 at Sunrise of Paoli. A graduate of Smith College, Kit was a lifelong learner and educator spending over 30 years at the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. She helped found and eventually led the Multicultural Resource Center of Philadelphia Area Independent Schools. A diehard Red Sox and Phillies fan, Kit followed sports with a passion. She was always ready to share a good story and built a network of friendships at the Lancaster County Farmer's Market, Martin's Dam and among her beloved "Rosedale Gang." Survived by daughter Robin and son Michael, grandchildren Griffin and Kelsey and many more family and friends. A virtual Memorial Service will be held October 28th at 5 P.M. Email CelebrateKit@gmail.com for link. In lieu of flowers, con- tributions to LapsForLexi.org would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 22, 2020.
