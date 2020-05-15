SOLTAN

KARL E.

Devoted husband of the late Helen (nee Sulak) Soltan and proud father of the late Karen R. Soltan, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the last surviving child of Louisa Wilhelmina (nee Obermeyer) and Emil Louis Soltan, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Soltan, Sr., Ruth Knapp, Edna McKelvey, Louis Soltan, and Edward Soltan. "Uncle Karl" will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and their children. Memorial Services to be held a later date. Memorials can be made to the PPH Benevolent Fund, 6401 Martins Mill Rd., Phia, PA 19111.RICHARDSON'S 215-728-1050



