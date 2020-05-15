KARL E. SOLTAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KARL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOLTAN
KARL E.
Devoted husband of the late Helen (nee Sulak) Soltan and proud father of the late Karen R. Soltan, died peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was the last surviving child of Louisa Wilhelmina (nee Obermeyer) and Emil Louis Soltan, and was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Soltan, Sr., Ruth Knapp, Edna McKelvey, Louis Soltan, and Edward Soltan. "Uncle Karl" will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, and their children. Memorial Services to be held a later date. Memorials can be made to the PPH Benevolent Fund, 6401 Martins Mill Rd., Phia, PA 19111.RICHARDSON'S 215-728-1050

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David G. Richardson Funeral Home
7450 Oxford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111-3023
215-728-1050
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved