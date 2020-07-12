SHARPLESAge 89, of Phila., on July 5, 2020; US Army Veteran of Korean War; Recipient of Purple Heart and Bronze Star; beloved husband of Marge; devoted father of Peggy (Joe) Palys, Denise (late John) Skinner, and Karlene Sharples (late Russell Ganues); grandfather of five; great grandfather of two. Due to the pandemic, services and interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contri-butions may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011.

www.fletchernasevich.com