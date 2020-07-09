1/
Katherine Anne Mary (Maguire) McGINLEY
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGINLEY
KATHARINE ANNE MARY
(nee Maguire)
Of Malvern, PA, age 86 passed away on July 6, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Anne was born on August 31, 1933 in Wayne to Bessie Hudson and Joseph Maguire.
Anne is survived by her husband Jack, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage, her children Kathleen Bizal and Annemarie (Billy) Patton, and her grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) Helwig, William Patton, III, Luke (Annelise) Bizal, Olivia Patton, Leah Bizal, Hope Bizal, Randall Patton and Dana Bizal. She was predeceased by her parents, all her siblings Joe, Gene, Jack, Betty, Bobbie, Anna Virginia and, her dearly loved children Virginia Anne (age 2) and Jack Jr. (age 20).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anne's Visitation on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:30-11:30 A.M. at Saint Patrick Church, 104 Channing Avenue, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a face mask and maintain social distancing guidelines.

www.maugergivnish.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
Saint Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved