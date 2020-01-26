|
WALTON
KATHERINE FORSYTH
Died peacefully on Jan. 23, 2020, at her home in Bryn Mawr, PA, at the age 103. Wife of the late Thomas England Walton, Jr. She is survived by her five children – Margaret Ralph of Radnor, Katherine Sollers of San Francisco, and Thomas Walton, Diane Wood Kramer, and Ellen Ramsay, all residing in the Washington, DC, area – plus 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Her Service and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 60 Surrey Way, Devon, PA 19333.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020