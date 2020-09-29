KATHERINE "KAY" (NEE McNAMARA) September 25, 2020, of Wayne, PA. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Lafferty. Devoted mother of Michael (Lisa), Daniel (Beccy), Margaret "Peggy" Bishop (Jerry), David (Nancy) and John (Maggie). Proud and loving Grammy to Laura, Jenny, Julie, Jessi, Matt, Katie, Sean, Amber and Tyler. Dear sister of Thomas McNamara, Patricia Donohue, and the late Timothy McNamara and Mary Jo Montgomery. Funeral Mass Fri. Oct. 2, 10:30 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster & Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA (for those unable to attend, the Mass will be live streamed on www.sksparish.org
). Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 334 S. 13th St., Phila, PA 19107.