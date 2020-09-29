1/1
KATHERINE "KAY" (McNAMARA) LAFFERTY
1934 - 2020
KATHERINE "KAY" (NEE McNAMARA) September 25, 2020, of Wayne, PA. Beloved wife of the late Gerald M. Lafferty. Devoted mother of Michael (Lisa), Daniel (Beccy), Margaret "Peggy" Bishop (Jerry), David (Nancy) and John (Maggie). Proud and loving Grammy to Laura, Jenny, Julie, Jessi, Matt, Katie, Sean, Amber and Tyler. Dear sister of Thomas McNamara, Patricia Donohue, and the late Timothy McNamara and Mary Jo Montgomery. Funeral Mass Fri. Oct. 2, 10:30 A.M. at St. Katharine of Siena Church, Lancaster & Aberdeen Aves., Wayne, PA (for those unable to attend, the Mass will be live streamed on www.sksparish.org). Relatives and friends may call at the Church after 9 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice, 334 S. 13th St., Phila, PA 19107. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
09:00 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Katharine of Siena Church
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Lafferty's very sorry for your loss. We lived around the corner from Kay and Jerry on Oakford and attended St. Katharine's with them. They were welcoming neighbors and exemplary parishioners. Kay always had a smile, I'll have a Mass said for her through the St. John Neumann Shrine.
Rob McDonald
Neighbor
