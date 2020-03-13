Home

Craft Funeral Home Of Erdenheim Inc
814 Bethlehem Pike
Erdenheim, PA 19038
(215) 233-2231
KATHERINE (Seka) McCANN

March 12, 2020, formally of Chestnut Hill and Flourtown. Longtime Companion of Vernon Lowery. Loving mother to Barbara (Paul) Greenberg. She will also be missed by her grandson Brian. Relatives and friends are invited to Katherine's Viewing Monday March 16th 10 to 11 A.M., CRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 814 Bethlehem Pike, Erdenheim, PA 19038. Her Funeral Service will follow at 11 A.M. Interment Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Katherine's name may be made to The , 5455 N. High St., Columbus OH, 43214, or The , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103.


Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020
