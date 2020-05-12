KATHLEEN A. (Duff) BOLLINGER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOLLINGER
KATHLEEN A. (nee Duff)
May 9, 2020. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late George D.; devoted mother of George (Barbara), Jim (Cathy), Kathy Harold (Bill), and Nancy Harding (Tom); sister of Anne McGee, Patricia Lownds, and Joan Hammond. Family prefers donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, Del. Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106. Service and Interment private. Arr. by HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.)
215-698-2500
www.hollenfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Interment
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved