BOLLINGER
KATHLEEN A. (nee Duff)
May 9, 2020. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late George D.; devoted mother of George (Barbara), Jim (Cathy), Kathy Harold (Bill), and Nancy Harding (Tom); sister of Anne McGee, Patricia Lownds, and Joan Hammond. Family prefers donations to Alzheimer's Foundation, Del. Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106. Service and Interment private. Arr. by HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.)
215-698-2500
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 12, 2020.