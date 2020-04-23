Home

KATHLEEN A. (Cavanaugh) HELLINGS

KATHLEEN A. (Cavanaugh) HELLINGS Notice
HELLINGS
KATHLEEN A. (nee Cavanaugh)


A resident of Cinnaminson, NJ passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on April 19, 2020. Kathy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Ray. A devoted mother to Brian (Karen), Richard, Beth Albasi (Bob) and the late Mark (Chrissy). Grandmother to Genevieve, Nicole, Joshua, Kyle and Ian. Great-grandmother to Melody, Eli and Angelina. She is survived by her sisters Regina Sawyer (PA) and Eileen Story (MT). Services for Kathy will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lighthouse Soccer Club (Phila) https://lighthousesoccerclub.org/donate/ or Samaritan Hospice of Voorhees.
To share your memories of Kathy, please visit Givnish.com


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020
