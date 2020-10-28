1/1
Kathleen age 79 and Thomas age 78 of Wilmington, DE, died 4 months apart with Kathleen recently passing on October 20, 2020 and Thomas passing on June 17, 2020. They are survived by their children, Brigid Hegarty and husband, Jim Jr. and Patricia Brennan Gac and husband, Robert Gac, and 6 grandchildren, James, Victoria, Brennan, Caitlyn, John, and Patrick. A Visitation will be held on October 29th, Thursday 9-10 A.M. at the Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held privately at a later date at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, Phila., PA. Donations in their memory may be made to Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809. Online condolences may be made at: www.paganofuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
