KATHLEEN ANNE Rick
1947 - 2020
Age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday October 16, 2020 following a long and valiant struggle with Frontal Temporal Degeneration and its attendant dementia. Beloved wife of Kevin Moore; loving mother to daughters Kaity Crimmel (Brian), and Elizabeth Moore. Grandmother to Mathis and Aubrey Crimmel. Sister of James Rick (Reba) of Ft. Wayne IN. Born in Trenton NJ to Catherine and Herbert Rick. A Pennsbury valedictorian, and graduate of Cornell University she served in the Peace Corp in Kenya followed by an ambitious solo trip around the world. An MBA from the University of Tennessee, Kathleen had a long and distinguished career at the University of Pennsylvania where after 28 years she retired as Director of Human Resources for the School of Medicine. Kathleen loved dogs, movies, Broadway musicals and travel. Due to COVID restrictions services will be private. Contributions in Kathy's name may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, 2700 Horizon Drive Suite 120, King of Prussia PA 19406. McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 19, 2020.
