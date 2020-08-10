LaBRUMAugust 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Michael (Angela) and Maureen Webster (Steve). Dear Grandmom of Michael, Steven, Jacob, and Kate; also survived by her sister Marie Smith (Jack) and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, August 13, 2020, 9:00 A.M. Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road, Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 in her memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

