KATHLEEN C. (Walther) LaBRUM
1945 - 2020
LaBRUM
KATHLEEN C. (nee Walther)
August 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother of Michael (Angela) and Maureen Webster (Steve). Dear Grandmom of Michael, Steven, Jacob, and Kate; also survived by her sister Marie Smith (Jack) and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Thursday, August 13, 2020, 9:00 A.M. Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Road, Phila., followed by her Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of Notre Dame, 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 in her memory would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
09:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
AUG
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Memories & Condolences
August 10, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
August 8, 2020
Kathy was a joy to know. She made us happy by being with us and sharing her love for her family and friends. She will be missed.
Jeanine Hirsch
Friend
August 7, 2020
What a kind, loving woman she was. We are blessed to have known her.
Roberta Sabin
Friend
August 7, 2020
Kathy made the world a better place. Her shoes will be hard to fill. We have been friends for 61 years. So many laughs, good times, great memories and now tears. Now that her job is done here she is moving on to happy times with Bud and Charley. Flights of angels take you to your well-deserved rest, my friend. Save me a seat on the other side.
Bobbie Myers
Friend
