Age 83, on April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Wesley T. Mother of Barbara Meng (Joseph Dasilva) and Marie (William) Schmitt. Grandmother of Kristina Ford. Sister of Francis (Mary) Mirigliano and Dominic (Joanne) Mirigliano. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday Sept. 28th, 9 to 10:30 A.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. PA. Prayer Service 10:30 A.M. Int. Magnolia Cemetery. Safety precautions will be implemented.



