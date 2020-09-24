1/
Kathleen (nee Mirigliano) Cope
Age 83, on April 15, 2020. Wife of the late Wesley T. Mother of Barbara Meng (Joseph Dasilva) and Marie (William) Schmitt. Grandmother of Kristina Ford. Sister of Francis (Mary) Mirigliano and Dominic (Joanne) Mirigliano. The family will receive relatives and friends Monday Sept. 28th, 9 to 10:30 A.M. at JOSEPH A. SANNUTTI FUNERAL HOME, 7101 Torresdale Ave., Phila. PA. Prayer Service 10:30 A.M. Int. Magnolia Cemetery. Safety precautions will be implemented.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Sannutti Funeral Home
SEP
28
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Sannutti Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sannutti Funeral Home
7101 Torresdale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19135
