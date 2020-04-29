|
|
DIMENICK
KATHLEEN "KATHY"
Devon, PA Age 67, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19.
Kathy was the daughter of the late Albert Domenick and the late Kathryn Domenick (Aigeldinger), and sister to Albert (Bernadette), Michael (Theresa Brewer), James (Katherine Clupper) and Jeffrey (Amy). Kathy was the loving aunt of Jennifer Domenick (Ethan) Urbansky, Christopher (Em Rooney) Domenick, Alexander (Lindsay) Domenick, Matthew, Sarah, Lili, Abbe and Luke Domenick, Courtney (Will) McKeon, and Billy Kedra. She was the great-aunt of Andrew, Ben, and Jake Domenick- Urbansky, and Hayden McKeon.
Kathy grew up in Strafford, PA. She graduated from Arch-bishop Carroll High School in 1970 and went on to graduate from West Chester University in 1974 with a degree in elementary education. Kathy was a devoted and caring teacher. She taught elementary school for more than thirty years at St. Thomas of Villanova, Our Mother of Good Council in Bryn Mawr, and Gwynned Mercy Academy. Kathy cared deeply for the children she taught, and maintained close relationships with her students.
More than anything in the world, Kathy adored her many nieces and nephews, and kept in touch with frequent phone calls and messages. Kathy was also the family story-keeper; she was always eager to share family history, news and countless memories. Kathy loved listening to music, visiting the beach, camping, her pets, and photographs. She was truly one of a kind, and had an incredible impact on those closest to her. Kathy's deep love for her family, stories and sense of humor will be greatly missed. Kathy will remain close to our hearts and we will continue to treasure the moments we spent with her. Contribu-tions in her name can be made to : Face To Face, 123 E. Price St., Philadelphia, PA19144. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condol-ences may be made on the Alleva Funeral Home website under Kathleen's name.
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020