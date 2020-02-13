Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Phila, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Phila, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
3252 Chesterfield Road
Phila, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN DONNELLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN (Graham) DONNELLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN (Graham) DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY
KATHLEEN (nee Graham)
Age 83, on February 10, 2020. Wife of the late William Donnelly Jr., mother of Maureen (Carl) Gregory, Eileen (Lewie) Grimmer, Terry (Kim) Donnelly, Rosemary (Tim) Foley, and Carol (Jeff) Baron and the late Mary Beth; grandmother of 14; sister of Bill Graham (Jean) and the late Jean, Jim, Eileen and Maureen; aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to a Viewing on Monday, Feb. 17th at 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday morning from 9:00 till 10:00 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Road, Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 18th. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newtown, MA 02458.

www.rrfunerals.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -