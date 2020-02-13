|
DONNELLY
KATHLEEN (nee Graham)
Age 83, on February 10, 2020. Wife of the late William Donnelly Jr., mother of Maureen (Carl) Gregory, Eileen (Lewie) Grimmer, Terry (Kim) Donnelly, Rosemary (Tim) Foley, and Carol (Jeff) Baron and the late Mary Beth; grandmother of 14; sister of Bill Graham (Jean) and the late Jean, Jim, Eileen and Maureen; aunt and friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to a Viewing on Monday, Feb. 17th at 6:00 till 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday morning from 9:00 till 10:00 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Road, Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 18th. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newtown, MA 02458.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 13, 2020