Kathleen H. (nee Murray) Dick
Oct 10, 2020. Age 85. Beloved wife of Robert A. "Bob" Dick Sr. Cherished mother of Lynda K., Robert A. Jr. (Renee), the late Deborah Anne Landgrebe, the late Kathleen. Devoted grandmother of Jacqueline Landgrebe, Kristen Landgrebe & Danielle Dick. Dear sister in law of Anna Moppert & Barbara Pennington. Services & burial will take place privately with immediate family only. Donations in Kathleen's name may be made to St. Christopher's Catholic Church 13301 Proctor Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19116 www.stchrisparish.org To share a memory of Kathleen, please visit www.tjfluehr.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 13, 2020.
