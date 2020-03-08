|
|
MOYER
KATHLEEN J., Ph.D. (nee Forry)
Professor Emerita of sociology at Holy Family University and organist, died February 28, 2020. She was 84 years old. Burial is private. A public Memorial Service is planned at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church for 1:00 P.M., May 1, 2020 (Friday) to celebrate her life with the music she loved. A small reception at the church will follow. Donations are welcome to the Upper Darby Community Outreach Corpora-tion (7240 Walnut St., Upper Darby, PA 19082), Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Music Ministry (625 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010), or a progressive organization of your choice.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020