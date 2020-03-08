Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN MOYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN J. (Forry) MOYER Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN J. (Forry) MOYER Ph.D. Notice
MOYER
KATHLEEN J., Ph.D. (nee Forry)
Professor Emerita of sociology at Holy Family University and organist, died February 28, 2020. She was 84 years old. Burial is private. A public Memorial Service is planned at Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church for 1:00 P.M., May 1, 2020 (Friday) to celebrate her life with the music she loved. A small reception at the church will follow. Donations are welcome to the Upper Darby Community Outreach Corpora-tion (7240 Walnut St., Upper Darby, PA 19082), Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Music Ministry (625 Montgomery Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010), or a progressive organization of your choice.

CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH
www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -