SESTAK
KATHLEEN L.
95, of Springfield, PA passed away on February 17, 2020 sur-rounded by her family at her home. Mrs. Sestak was an extraordinary Catholic high school mathematics teacher for 24 years. She was head of the Mathematics Department at Bishop Shanahan in West Chester and taught at Notre Dame in Moylan. The last 15 years of her teaching career were at Cardinal O'Hara High School, where she was inducted into O'Hara's Hall of Fame.
Born in Boston, MA, Mrs. Sestak was Class President at Emmanuel College in Boston where she graduated with a B.S. in Mathematics and Physics. Her professional career began with her employment as a lead mathematician at Massa-chusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) during World War II for the renowned Dr. Charles Draper. She became a key part of MIT's engineering design team that, among other noted accomplishments, developed the new gun turrets and gyro-stabilized firing systems for naval ships during the war.
Married to a career Navy Officer, Captain Joseph A. Sestak, USN, she raised eight children and started her teaching career when her youngest went to first grade. During this time she earned a Master's degree in Mathematics at Villanova University.
Her energy and enthusiasm were unflagging, one student commenting that "She was an
outstanding teacher because she always took time to teach and explain math until you got the solution." In turn, Mrs. Sestak spoke of "the wonder-ment in students' eyes when he or she would grasp a mathematical equation – as if a light bulb had just turned on in their head and a smile rose across their face."
But while Mrs. Sestak's advocation was teaching, her family was her life, an endeavor of peerless love and dedication. Up at 4 A.M. to prepare lessons, study for her Masters and make breakfast, she went out the door to return later for all family activities, dinner and studies. All done with love, patience, wisdom and a strong sense of humor. Family, faith and education were the hallmarks of her life.
Following her retirement, Mrs. Sestak and her husband established a Scholarship Fund at Cardinal O'Hara for financial aid to students of need. She served in various activities at Saint Kevin's Church and pursued numerous community hobbies. Gardening and knitting were among her favorites. She designed her home garden so she could enjoy the bloom of a flower all year long and recently knitted over 200 scarves for the homeless.
Mrs. Sestak believed in living life, not just reading about it. She was elegant, dignified, strong, eternally cheerful, compassionate and gentle, with a kind, wise or humorous word
for every person. She exemplified that striving for one's individual achievement should never be measured apart from the greater effort to which one can contribute. She was deeply loved by family, friends, colleagues, students and many who adored her. She will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen, Barbara, Ann, Elizabeth, Margaret and Patricia, and her son, Joseph, along with 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Her
husband of 62 years, Joseph, and son, Richard, are deceased.
Mass: 11:00 A.M., Saturday, Feb. 29th at St. Kevin Church, 200 West Sproul Road, Spring-field, PA 19064. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 P.M., Friday evening, Feb. 28th and 9:30-10:30 A.M., Saturday morning, Feb. 29th at RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Burial: Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA 22211.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 23, 2020