Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for KATHLEEN LAGORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KATHLEEN M. (Higgins) LAGORE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KATHLEEN M. (Higgins) LAGORE Notice
LAGORE
KATHLEEN M. (nee Higgins)


On March 21, 2020 at age 78 while in home hospice care following a stroke. Strict, but loving, mother of Christine and Albert (Kelly). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Shannon, Connor, Meaghan, Deirdre, and Kathryn and a niece, Joanne Brasberger. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Kathleen Higgins and predeceased by her brothers Mike (the monk) and John and her sister-in-law Anne. Kathleen never met a stranger who couldn't become a friend. A true celebration of an Irish life well lived will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to The Carmelite Nuns of Philadelphia 1400 66th Avenue 19126.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KATHLEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -