LAGORE
KATHLEEN M. (nee Higgins)
On March 21, 2020 at age 78 while in home hospice care following a stroke. Strict, but loving, mother of Christine and Albert (Kelly). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Shannon, Connor, Meaghan, Deirdre, and Kathryn and a niece, Joanne Brasberger. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Kathleen Higgins and predeceased by her brothers Mike (the monk) and John and her sister-in-law Anne. Kathleen never met a stranger who couldn't become a friend. A true celebration of an Irish life well lived will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to The Carmelite Nuns of Philadelphia 1400 66th Avenue 19126.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020