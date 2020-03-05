|
|
LOVE
KATHLEEN M.
Age 66, on March 3, 20202. Daughter of the late William and Marie. Dear sister of James Love (Marilyn). Beloved aunt of Jennifer Sonn (Peter), Michael Love and Renee Bishov. Great aunt of Ryan, Camryn, Kevin and Matthew. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9:45-10:45 A.M., St. Agnes Church at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Little Gloucester and Coles Rds., Blackwood, NJ Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. St. Joseph Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Flyers Charties, https://www.nfl.com./flyerscommunity/flyerscharties.com
RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020